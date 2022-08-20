QLC Chain (QLC) Hits Market Cap of $1.94 Million

QLC Chain (QLC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $353,537.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

