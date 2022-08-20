Quant Price Tops $104.92 on Major Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $29.06 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $104.92 or 0.00496412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quant Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

