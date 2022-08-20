Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 179,766 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.49% of Quanta Services worth $92,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,182,000 after purchasing an additional 119,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,964,000 after buying an additional 634,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,845,000 after buying an additional 112,720 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,266,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,220,000 after buying an additional 67,907 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $142.02 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.01 and its 200-day moving average is $123.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.