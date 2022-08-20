Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Quanterix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen downgraded Quanterix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Quanterix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Quanterix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Quanterix from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.
Quanterix Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of QTRX stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $60.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. The company has a market cap of $341.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.46.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter valued at $181,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 31.0% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.
