Quark Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $85,008.00 (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Quark has a total market capitalization of $718,139.38 and $85,008.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quark has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 281,171,141 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

