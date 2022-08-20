QuickSwap Trading 24.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $22.74 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $69.52 or 0.00327248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX.

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

