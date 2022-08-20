Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Qumu to $0.80 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Qumu Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. Qumu has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.04.

Insider Activity

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 143.45% and a negative net margin of 66.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rose Bentley bought 36,646 shares of Qumu stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $37,378.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,879.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qumu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Qumu by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qumu

(Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

Featured Articles

