Rarible Hits One Day Volume of $290,943.00 (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Rarible has a total market cap of $25.30 million and $290,943.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00012626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rarible has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003735 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00126717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00032621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00100937 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,438,540 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

