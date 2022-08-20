Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 4,008 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPL opened at $66.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $61.39 and a 1-year high of $85.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.30.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

