Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Trimble by 715.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $70.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average of $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $96.49.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

