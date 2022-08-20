Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,436 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,681,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,565,000 after purchasing an additional 276,360 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

