Rathbones Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $575,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 28,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.2% during the first quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.7 %

MRK stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.