Rathbones Group PLC Has $17.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. EQ LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $388.12 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.14.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

