Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 2,835 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $30.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03.

