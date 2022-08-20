Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 678.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. UBS Group upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average of $86.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

