Rathbones Group PLC Sells 175 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $202.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $492.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3,378.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.21.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

