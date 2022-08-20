Rathbones Group PLC Sells 40,059 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,059 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PICB. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 343,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 40,568 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,188,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,167,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PICB opened at $21.66 on Friday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79.

About Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

