Rathbones Group PLC Sells 830 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average is $108.32. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.43%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

