Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $282,598.22 and $8,323.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,872.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,537.09 or 0.07364111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00024038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00151109 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00254683 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.90 or 0.00703799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.32 or 0.00538110 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001097 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.