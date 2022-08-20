Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Reaches $92.04 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $92.04 million and approximately $43.23 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00003350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00778763 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,987 coins and its circulating supply is 129,317,974 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Raydium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

