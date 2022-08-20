Raymond James Cuts Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target to $11.00

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Tremor International Stock Performance

Shares of TRMR stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tremor International

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Tremor International had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tremor International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMR. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth about $4,409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tremor International by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 229,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tremor International by 289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 133,468 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,700,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.