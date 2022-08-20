Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $93.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

