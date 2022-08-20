RealFevr (FEVR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,582.00

RealFevr (FEVR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One RealFevr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. RealFevr has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $15,582.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RealFevr has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RealFevr alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00781998 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About RealFevr

RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.

Buying and Selling RealFevr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealFevr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealFevr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealFevr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealFevr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealFevr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.