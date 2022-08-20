ReddCoin Trading 36.8% Lower This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $9.60 million and approximately $6,892.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 36.8% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,077.99 or 0.99937457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00048591 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00214784 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00135386 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00233292 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00055396 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005293 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

