Redwood Financial Network Corp Buys Shares of 3,416 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,538,000 after buying an additional 66,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $54.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.33. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $70.70.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

