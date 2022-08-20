Redwood Financial Network Corp Invests $220,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $2,440,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,022,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,170 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,076 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Trading Down 6.5 %

Etsy stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.19 and a 200 day moving average of $107.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.88. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

About Etsy

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

