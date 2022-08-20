Redwood Financial Network Corp Makes New $95,000 Investment in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRET. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 763,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 127,229 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 261.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 29,833 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 226,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 758,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SRET opened at $8.51 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement
