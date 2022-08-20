Redwood Financial Network Corp Purchases Shares of 2,505 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.0% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 42.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 67,968 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 25.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $65.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -146.49 and a beta of 1.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $314.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Bank of America lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

