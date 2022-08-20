Redwood Financial Network Corp Purchases Shares of 4,767 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 2.3 %

INTC opened at $35.38 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.