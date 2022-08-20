Redwood Financial Network Corp Takes $246,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $548.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.91 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $515.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

