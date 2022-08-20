Redwood Financial Network Corp Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

