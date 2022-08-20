Reef Hits Market Cap of $74.02 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $74.02 million and approximately $8.81 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reef has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Reef Coin Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 19,911,969,582 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

