Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) versus Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Head to Head Comparison

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) and Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Microbot Medical and Renovacor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Renovacor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Renovacor has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,135.29%. Given Renovacor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Renovacor is more favorable than Microbot Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

11.5% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Renovacor shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Renovacor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Microbot Medical and Renovacor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$11.31 million N/A N/A Renovacor N/A N/A -$14.10 million ($0.73) -2.33

Volatility & Risk

Microbot Medical has a beta of 3.62, meaning that its share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovacor has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Microbot Medical and Renovacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical N/A -100.10% -86.44% Renovacor N/A -55.38% -43.63%

Summary

Renovacor beats Microbot Medical on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microbot Medical



Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio. It has 42 issued/allowed patents and 23 patent applications pending worldwide. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

About Renovacor



Renovacor, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). The company's lead product candidate is REN-001, a recombinant adeno-associated virus 9-based gene therapy designed to deliver a functional BAG3 gene to augment BAG3 protein levels in cardiomyocytes, and slow or halt progression of BAG3 DCM. It is also developing a pipeline of BAG3-associated gene therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need associated with mutations in the BAG3 gene and mechanistically linked to BAG3's expression and function. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

