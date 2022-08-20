Reviewing GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD)

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) and Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and Applied Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GAN alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -43.86% -13.61% -11.18% Applied Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Applied Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of GAN shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Applied Blockchain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

GAN has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Blockchain has a beta of 5.29, suggesting that its share price is 429% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GAN and Applied Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $125.43 million 1.04 -$30.59 million ($1.41) -2.20 Applied Blockchain N/A N/A -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Applied Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GAN.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GAN and Applied Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 1 0 2.50 Applied Blockchain 0 0 6 0 3.00

GAN currently has a consensus price target of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 195.70%. Applied Blockchain has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 314.55%. Given Applied Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Blockchain is more favorable than GAN.

Summary

Applied Blockchain beats GAN on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAN

(Get Rating)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C). It offers and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offers online sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its coolbet.com website, as well as a range of development, marketing, and customer support services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Applied Blockchain

(Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc. engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc. in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.