Reviewing Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) & First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) and First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lesaka Technologies and First Pacific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lesaka Technologies $130.79 million 2.70 -$38.06 million ($0.48) -12.42 First Pacific $7.13 billion 0.24 $201.60 million N/A N/A

First Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Lesaka Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Lesaka Technologies has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Pacific has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lesaka Technologies and First Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lesaka Technologies -20.01% -10.59% -6.28% First Pacific N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.1% of Lesaka Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of First Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lesaka Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lesaka Technologies and First Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lesaka Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A First Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

First Pacific beats Lesaka Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies, Inc., a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers. It operates through three segments: Processing, Financial services, and Technology. The Processing segment provides transaction processing services that involve the collection, transmittal, and retrieval of all transaction data to its customers. The Financial services segment includes activities related to the provision of financial services to customers, including bank accounts, loans, and life insurance products. This segment also offers short-term loans to customers. The Technology segment sells hardware, such as point of sale devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and licenses right to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services. The company was formerly known as Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Lesaka Technologies, Inc. in May 2022. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks. It also manufactures and distributes a range of food products, including noodles, dairy products, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, beverages, wheat flour, and pasta; breeds seeds; cultivates oil palm, rubber, sugar cane, and other crops; and offers cooking oils, margarines, and shortenings. In addition, the company explores for, mines, and produces gold, copper, and silver; and produces sugar and ethanol. Further, it is involved in the operation of gas-fired power plant; provision of water distribution, sewerage, and sanitation services; and operation of toll roads, hospitals, and rail lines, as well as provision of logistics services. First Pacific Company Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

