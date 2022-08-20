Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,002,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,050 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $74,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $1,019,384.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,550.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 48,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,629 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.2 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

REXR stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.63%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.