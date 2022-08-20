RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 588 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $45.35. 13,143,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,481,003. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

