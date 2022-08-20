RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,507 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.22. 228,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,424. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $57.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.106 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

