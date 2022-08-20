RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

EFG traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,725 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

