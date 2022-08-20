RFG Advisory LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Price Performance

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Chevron stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.69. 6,834,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,558,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $93.21 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

