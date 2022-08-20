RFG Advisory LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 41,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,850,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 797,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,165,000 after buying an additional 78,360 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,921,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,154,538. The firm has a market cap of $281.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

