RFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $5.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $424.36. 4,063,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,968,693. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

