RFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 46.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STWD shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

