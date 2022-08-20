RFG Advisory LLC Invests $8.17 Million in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.5% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.38% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,815 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.58. 398,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,290. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17.

