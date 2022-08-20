RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,262,000 after buying an additional 1,504,842 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,465 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 23,820 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 490,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,485,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,176,642. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $55.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

