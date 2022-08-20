RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

In related news, Director Robert B. Johnston acquired 7,500 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 9,721 shares of company stock valued at $178,617 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $457,000.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

