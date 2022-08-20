Richard J. Jacquet Sells 1,022 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $13,582.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,184.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Coursera Price Performance
NYSE:COUR opened at $12.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $40.00.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Coursera had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Coursera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
