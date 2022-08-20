Richard J. Jacquet Sells 1,022 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $13,582.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,184.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coursera Price Performance

NYSE:COUR opened at $12.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Coursera had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Coursera by 7.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 5.5% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Coursera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

About Coursera

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.