Rigel Protocol (RGP) Price Hits $0.0537 on Major Exchanges

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, Rigel Protocol has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Rigel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0537 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Protocol has a market capitalization of $96,317.28 and $140.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,268.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003698 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00126831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00032615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00100569 BTC.

Rigel Protocol Coin Profile

Rigel Protocol is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol.

Rigel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.