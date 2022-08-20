Rise (RISE) Hits Market Cap of $144,510.98

Rise (RISE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Rise has a total market cap of $144,510.98 and $2.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 201,832,208 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision.

Buying and Selling Rise

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

