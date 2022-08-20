Robert W. Baird Trims IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Target Price to $18.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.20.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IDYA opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $400.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.37. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 225.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

